LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech University announced in a press release it scheduled the BBQ and Ribeye Championship Cook-Off on Saturday.

According to the release, the cook-off was set to occur at the Animal and Food Science Livestock Arena starting at 9:30 a.m. The arena is located at 1308 North Indiana Avenue.

The cook-off is in collaboration with H-E-B and the Kansas City Barbeque Society. The event will feature.”barbecue celebrities” and teams from across the country competing against each other.

The press release said all the proceeds from the cook-off would go towards scholarships, judging teams funds and graduate student research at the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.