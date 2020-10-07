Texas Tech campus sees spike in bike thefts

LUBBOCK, Texas — At least 10 bikes or bike parts have been stolen from the Texas Tech campus this week alone, according to Texas Tech police reports, and they said that it’s actually not surprising for this time of year.

“Unfortunately, we do have individuals that come onto campus with bolt cutters or with the intent to steal [bicycles]. A lot of times, [thieves] will pawn them at pawn shops, or they’ll take them to have their own means of transportation,” Lt. Amy Ivey, an administrative lieutenant at Texas Tech PD said.

At the beginning of every semester, Tech PD said that they usually see a spike in bike thefts as more students come back to class. The No. 1 crime on campus is theft, and the No. 1 stolen item is a bicycle.

Texas Tech senior mechanical engineering major Alexander McDonald is just one of many students who has had their bike stolen on campus — even with a lock and safety precautions.

“They snipped my cable lock. That’s where I learned my lesson not to use a cable lock. [They stole it,] and they were gone. I didn’t even know what happened,” McDonald said.

As the president of the Texas Tech Cycling club, he said that many members have had a bike stolen before too, and as a part-time bike mechanic, he also said that Tech students aren’t alone.

“People are always coming in [to my bike shop] saying, ‘My bike was stolen. Can you look out for it?’ or people coming in looking for new wheels because wheel theft is a really big problem,” McDonald said.

McDonald has seen an about 75 percent increase in people coming into the shop on the hunt for their stolen rides, going from one or two people a month to one or two people a week.

Both Tech PD and McDonald urged bike riders to switch from traditional bike locks, such as cable locks, to something called a U bolt lock, which is harder to break with bolt cutters.

“It’s made out of metal. It’s really difficult to cut,” McDonald said.

Texas Tech PD urged students and other bike riders to register their bikes by going to www.TTU.edu and searching “transportation and parking.” That way, if a stolen bike is found, the police can trace it back to you.

Tech PD also asked students to stay alert, and if you see something suspicious going on behind a bike rack, let them know.

“We recommend anybody that rides a bicycle always make sure you secure it and put it up where nobody has the opportunity to take it,” Ivey said.