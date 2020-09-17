Texas Tech campus sexual assault case goes to court, 18-year-old pleads guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dominic Joe Rodriguez, 18, pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to five years in prison for a sexual assault on the Texas Tech campus.

Texas Tech campus police were called to Coleman Hall just after 1:00 a.m. on December 8, 2019.

A TTU student reported she was crying after an argument with her friends. She had just returned back to the residence hall from a place off-campus.

An arrest warrant against Rodriguez said, “While Victim # 1 was walking South toward Coleman Hall from the Wiggins parking lot, she reported being approached outside of Coleman Hall…”

The warrant said Rodriguez then restrained her and touched her over her clothing but also reached under her clothing.

The victim on social media said she was able to confront Rodriguez in court. She said on social media that hoped five years in prison is a lesson to him.

In July 2019, Rodriguez was arrested when he spotted on someone’s Ring Doorbell camera carrying a backpack full of stolen items.

Related Story: Warrant describes moments leading up to sexual assault on Texas Tech campus

Related Story: Ring doorbell video leads to arrest (prior to sexual assault case)