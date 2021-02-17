Texas Tech campus to be closed Thursday due to severe weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University released a statement Wednesday and stated that campus would be closed Thursday due to severe weather.
Read the emergency message by Texas Tech below:
This is an emergency message from Texas Tech University.
The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock will be closed on Thursday, February 18 due to winter weather and its effect on statewide energy consumption. The campus may also experience intermittent rolling blackouts. All in-person classes will be moved to online instruction or canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled if feasible. Instructors will provide details for individual courses. Only essential personnel will report to campus as directed by a supervisor. TTU and System Administration employees will work remotely.
Several campus facilities, including the Student Union Building, library and Student Recreation Center will be closed to minimize our energy consumption. Stay tuned to emergency.ttu.edu and local media for updates.