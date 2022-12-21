LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather.

See below for the TechAlert!

This is an important message from Texas Tech University.

The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, will be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, due to dangerously cold wind chills, which are forecasted to be as low as 15 degrees below zero. Only essential personnel should report to campus as directed by a supervisor.

Those employees who receive a paper paycheck may pick it up on Friday, December 23, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in room 135 of Doak Hall.

Stay tuned to emergency.ttu.edu and local media for updates. If you have received this message in error, we apologize for the inconvenience. Please report the problem to techalert@ttu.edu