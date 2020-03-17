Texas Tech cancels all maymester and summer study abroad trips

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced Monday that it would cancel Maymester and Summer 2020 Study Abroad trips due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

On March 9, Texas Tech announced the cancellation of all university-sponsored spring break study abroad trips.

According to Texas Tech, all refunds and reimbursements will be handled through the university’s Office of International Affairs.

Read the full announcement by Texas Tech below:

With the current COVID-19 situation, we are taking a proactive approach and all appropriate precautions to ensure the health and safety of all our students, faculty, and staff. Over the last few weeks, we have brought home students who were studying abroad in Italy, and we are in the process of bringing back the remainder of the students who were studying abroad in other countries. On March 9, 2020, we announced cancellation of all university-sponsored spring break study abroad trips. As of today (March 16, 2020), we are canceling all Maymester and Summer 2020 study abroad programs. The University will refund student deposits for canceled study abroad trips through their student account. Reimbursements for prepaid expenses such as airline change fees, cancellation penalties, and lost travel-related deposits will be reimbursed through the TTU travel system. Students should cancel any remaining reservations as soon as possible in order to obtain possible refunds and/or unused airfare credits. The Office of International Affairs (OIA) will assist students in processing refunds and reimbursements – please direct all your questions to OIA’s Study Abroad unit (studyabroad@ttu.edu). Thanks for your cooperation and patience in working with us through these challenging times.