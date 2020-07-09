Texas Tech cancels Fall 2020 study abroad programs amid COVID-19 concerns

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, Texas Tech announced they were canceling all Fall 2020 study abroad programs amid coronavirus concerns.

Read the full news release from TTU below:

With the current COVID-19 situation and international travel restrictions, we are taking proactive measures and appropriate precautions to ensure the health and safety of all our students, faculty, and staff. As of today (July 9, 2020), we are canceling all Fall 2020 study abroad programs. If you have incurred non-refundable study abroad-related expenses, please contact OIA’s Study Abroad unit (studyabroad@ttu.edu) to discuss possible refund options.

We plan to resume our regular study abroad offerings as soon as it is safe to do so. Thanks for your cooperation and patience in working with us through these challenging times.

