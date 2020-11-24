Texas Tech cancels study abroad for Spring 2021 due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Office of International Affairs announced Tuesday that all Spring 2021 study abroad programs had been canceled due to COVID-19.

The announcement came in a letter sent to the community and said the university plans to resume regular study abroad offerings when it is safe to do so.

Read the letter below:

With the current surge in COVID-19 and new restrictions including curfews, state of emergencies, and lockdowns worldwide, we are forced to cancel all Spring 2021 study abroad programs as of today (November 24, 2020). This proactive measure was considered essential to ensure the health and safety of all our students, faculty, and staff. We understand that this decision is coming late, but we were hoping circumstances would be better to allow us to continue with study abroad offerings in the Spring. Please contact the Office of International Affairs’ Study Abroad unit (studyabroad@ttu.edu) to know about our future study abroad options and to address other questions you may have.

We plan to resume our regular study abroad offerings as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your cooperation and patience in working with us through these challenging times. In the meantime, please take care of yourself and others.