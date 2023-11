LUBBOCK, Texas – International Affairs at Texas Tech announced on Wendesday it will celebrate Dia De Los Muertos on November 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the International Cultural Center.

The event will be free and open to anyone in the community to celebrate cultural traditions from the Day of the Dead, Texas Tech said.

Day of the Dead activities will be included at the event such as arts and crafts, music, food, a Dia De Los Muertos art exhibit and face painting.