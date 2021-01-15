Texas Tech Chancellor talks COVID-19, Stollings scandal, system’s future

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University System Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell said he is satisifed with how his campuses have dealth with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We were able to bring our students through and still give them a residental experience,” said Mitchell. “Everyone is wearing masks.”

Mitchell said he is very excited about the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine that is set to open in the fall of 2021.

“The facility itself is ahead of schedule and it’s remarkable,” said Mitchell. “We have 600 qualified applications for our 40 to 60 slots.”

Midwestern State University has plans to join the Texas Tech University System this year. According to Mitchell, the completion of that process will need action from the Texas State Legislature.

“It’s a wonderful liberal arts school that has about 5800 students,” said Mitchell. “It’s always been kind of quiet up there in Wichita Falls doing it’s thing but they’ve got tremendous programs in pre-professional, pre-med, pre-dental, things like that.”

On the topic of atheltics, Mitchell said he hopes to have Jones AT&T Stadium filled with thousands of football fans again next season.

“I would love to see a full Jones,” said Mitchell. “Now keep in mind that the Governor’s office makes those decisions and the recommendations on how you fill up the stadiums.”

Mitchell said if there are “changes” in local hospitalization rates, intensive care admissions, and ventillator usage, large venues may be allowed to reopen soon.

On a slightly different side of athletics, Mitchell said he is satisifed with how Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt handled the firing of Marlene Stollings, former Lady Raiders head basketball coach.

“One of the things that has always impressed me with Kirby Hocutt is that he is a person of high integrity and his primary focus is the student athlete,” said Mitchell. “So when you look in an area and say ‘there’s something going on here, it’s more than just a person being tough on a kid but there’s something more going on and more systemic’, he’s always been very responsive to that.”

As he emraces another year at the helm, Mitchell said he is eager to see what the future holds for his system and the thousands of people that work and learn within it.

“There are gems out here in the Texas Tech System that people need to give a look,” said Mitchell.