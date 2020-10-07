Texas Tech Chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University on Wednesday announced that Chancellor Tedd Mitchell test positive for COVID-19.

The following is a statement from Texas Tech:

Statement from the Texas Tech University System

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., has tested positive for the coronavirus. Chancellor Mitchell was made aware of his positive test result Wednesday (Oct. 7) afternoon, after taking a test earlier in the day administered by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center personnel.

Chancellor Mitchell is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently isolated and working from home. The TTU System Administration and Chancellor Mitchell are following CDC guidelines and health and safety precautionary measures while working closely with city health officials on contact tracing protocols.

“As a physician and advocate of public health, I cannot stress how important it is that we take this virus seriously,” Chancellor Mitchell said. “Please remember to wear a face covering, remain socially distant and stay diligent with your hand hygiene. I will keep you updated throughout this period, and I thank everyone for their well wishes.”