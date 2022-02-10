LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Cheerleader Terrell Barker, as a last resort, said he set up a GoFundMe to pay for school. Barker, also well-known as Tee-Tee, has undoubtedly had a successful cheerleading career winning national championships and has been featured on hit shows, including Netflix’s Cheer, America’s Got Talent and was a special guest on Ellen.

While Barker is no stranger to being in the public eye, he’s now facing his biggest challenge yet–college tuition.

“You know, even though I was on TV and everything, it doesn’t really do much. It’s good exposure for me and all my other teammates, but it doesn’t really help us financially,” Barker said.

Born and raised in Canada, Barker fell in love with cheering and said it’s more than an outlet. For him, it’s a way of life.

“I think cheers like my way of life. Cheers the way how I breathe–if that makes sense,” Barker said.

Barker said that not being an American citizen means he has to rely on scholarships to pay for school and all his living expenses because his student visa restricts him from getting a job off-campus.

“I can work on campus, but I can’t work as many hours as I want to. I can only work about 20 hours. And other than that, I can’t go out and find another job off-campus because if I do that, then that’s risking getting my visa canceled or risk of getting deported,” Barker said. “Yeah. It’s crazy. The rules are, like, really, really strict.”

Vice Provost for International Affairs Sukant Misra, Ph.D. said the University does offer a range of scholarships and grants to all students, including those who are attending internationally.

“There is no limit to how many different scholarships the student can get,” Misra said. “So yes, if they’re eligible for a regular scholarship that is awarded to Texas Tech University, they can apply for that and get it. And at the same time, if they are eligible for a scholarship reserved for a particular athlete, let them get that.”

Founder of MDB Consulting Anita Russell, Ph.D. said she created her program because getting money for school just isn’t that easy.

“We have a problem. There’s a gap–needing money and not knowing how to get money. I run into it every day,” Russell said.

Russell said it’s not enough to know that there are scholarships and grants out there, but also knowing where to look for them. And for a full-time student-athlete, it may require time and resources they just don’t have.

“I believe it’d be overwhelming to them because of their schedule,” Russell said. “Now they can do it, but it will be overwhelming, and they will still have to contact someone that’s knowledgeable about it such as myself or an institution. They’ll have to contact somebody to get that help.”