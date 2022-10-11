LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Tech University announced it was named a Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) winner by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine for the 11th straight year.

The university also received Diversity Champion status for the seventh time.

According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, the honors are presented each year to recognize U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“At Texas Tech, we strive to build a culture of belonging and support,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “This environment ensures all members of our diverse campus community can explore and discover their path to success, and this award recognizes those efforts.”

The university is one of just seven schools to be named a 11-time HEED award winner, the press release and Texas Tech Today said. Since 2016, top-tier HEED Award recipients also receive recognition as Diversity Champions.

“Texas Tech is proud to be recognized once again for our efforts in supporting and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Carol A. Sumner, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Texas Tech. “This recognition is shared by all our students, staff, faculty and administrators who have taken the time and effort to make Texas Tech a welcoming environment for all individuals.