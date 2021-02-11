Texas Tech classes to start at 10 a.m.

Texas Tech has delayed classes to start at 10 a.m.

The following is from a tech alert:

This is an emergency message from Texas Tech University.

The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 11. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening. Stay tuned to emergency.ttu.edu and local media for updates.

