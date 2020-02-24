Texas Tech climbs back into the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – With a strong hole on third place in the Big 12 Conference, the Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed back into the The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball this week.

The team was ranked Monday at No. 22 for Week 17.

Texas Tech picked up two conference wins last week against Kansas State and Iowa State.

The Red Raiders are 18-9 overall and 9-5 in the Big 12 Conference.

Texas Tech’s next game is against Oklahoma on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

The game will be played in Oklahoma City and will air on ESPN 2.

Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Dayton and San Diego State and round out the new top five for Week 17.



You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.