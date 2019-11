LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 11 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball on Monday for Week 2.

The Red Raiders are 2-0 so far this season.

Kentucky, Duke, Michigan State, Louisville and Kansas round out the top five.

Texas Tech’s next opponent is the Houston Baptist Huskies on Wednesday.

The game will be played in Midland at 7:00 p.m. at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center at Midland College.

Texas Tech was ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll.