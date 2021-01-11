Texas Tech climbs to No. 15 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to No. 15 on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 8.

Tech previously held the No. 18 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders are 10-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The next game is schedule for Wednesday (Jan. 13) against No. 4 Texas at 8:00 p.m. The game will be played in Austin.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova, Texas and Iowa round out the top five for Week 8.

