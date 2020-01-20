Texas Tech climbs to No. 18 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 18 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 12.

Texas Tech was previously ranked No. 23.

They picked up two wins last week again Kansas State and Iowa State.

The Red Raiders are 12-5 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State round out the new top five for Week 12.

Texas Tech’s next opponent is Texas Christian (TCU) on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

The game will be played in Fort Worth.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.





