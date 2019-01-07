Local News

Texas Tech climbs to No. 8 following Saturday's win against Kansas State

By:

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 11:29 AM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 11:31 AM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 8 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball on Monday. 

The Red Raiders defeated the Kansas State Wildcats, 63-57, in their Big 12 home opener on Saturday.

Texas Tech is 13-1 overall, and 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference. 

Tech, Kansas (No. 7), Oklahoma (No. 23) and TCU (No. 25) are the Big 12 teams in the poll.  

Texas Tech's next game is against Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected