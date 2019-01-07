Texas Tech climbs to No. 8 following Saturday's win against Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 8 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball on Monday.

The Red Raiders defeated the Kansas State Wildcats, 63-57, in their Big 12 home opener on Saturday.

Texas Tech is 13-1 overall, and 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

Tech, Kansas (No. 7), Oklahoma (No. 23) and TCU (No. 25) are the Big 12 teams in the poll.

Texas Tech's next game is against Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.