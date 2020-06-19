Texas Tech closes campus, dismisses classes for Juneteenth

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced Thursday that it would close the campus and dismiss classes Friday to commemorate Juneteenth, according to a letter sent out by Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec.

Juneteenth is an unofficial American holiday celebrated on the yearly anniversary of June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas, after end of the Civil War.

According to the letter, classes will be dismissed, and only essential personnel will report to work.

"I encourage all members of our University community to take a moment," Schovanec said, "reflect on our nation's past and present, and join together to work toward a better future for all."

Tomorrow, we will close to commemorate Juneteenth. In Galveston, Texas, enslaved African Americans learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865, when a federal order confirmed the proclamation that slaves in Texas were free. This day has long been celebrated as an Independence Day for African Americans.

Classes will be dismissed for the day, and only essential personnel are required to report to work. I encourage all members of our University community to take a moment, reflect on our nation’s past and present, and join together to work toward a better future for all.