Texas Tech Commencement moved indoors Saturday for threat of severe weather

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Texas Tech Graduation, TTU Graduates, TTU Graduation Commencement - 720

LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to a threat of severe weather in Lubbock and the South Plains, Texas Tech on Friday morning announced that commencement ceremonies on Saturday would be moved indoors.

Texas Tech sent an alert to students that said, “🚨 Commencement update 🚨 Due to the threat of severe weather, Saturday’s ceremonies have been moved indoors to United Supermarkets Arena.”

The forecast called for thunderstorms in the region on Friday afternoon with some storms posing the risk of large hail and strong winds.

There was also a concern for severe storms and heavy rain on Saturday.

CLICK HERE to see the commencement schedule.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar