LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec stood beside dozens of Red Raiders in Memorial Circle Monday night to show solidarity with their community impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Candlelight illuminated sunflowers as the Ukrainian national anthem rung under the American flag and students and faculty stood for a moment of silence.

President Schovanec stressed the global footprint of their community and voiced his support for the students worried about their family and friends overseas.

“We may be 6,000 miles from Ukraine, but Texas Tech has students, faculty, and staff from around the world,” Dr. Schovanec said. “I think it’s really wonderful that these students put things like this together to express their solidarity and support.”

Benny Loya, President of Texas Tech’s Russian-Slavic Club, worried for friends he said are fighting on the front lines against Russian forces in Kharkiv. He said they are doing well, but he has not been able to reach his Russian friends since the country blocked access to Facebook.

“We pray for you, we are trying to support you the best we can, and we care and support all of you – all you who are against this war and want to stop this bloodshed,” he said.

Dr. Schovanec said Tech’s international influence is a strength, but one that comes with an obligation to speak out when members of their community face injustice.

“There’s a certain responsibility that comes from being a global citizen, and I think it is to make a statement that we condemn the aggression that is going on and we’re here to support the families who have been affected,” Dr. Schovanec said. “The response you’ve seen worldwide from Ukraine is somewhat indicative of the way the Texas Tech community always responds to a crisis. We come together. We support one another.”