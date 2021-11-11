Texas Tech competing against Baylor in a food pantry contest

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Red Raider Food Pantry is competing against Baylor University in a food pantry contest that will start Sunday and end November 24.

The contest was started by the Texas Farm Bureau. This will be the first year Tech takes part in the contest.

“We’re asking all TTU Red Raider fans, beloved community, anyone who can and is willing to donate whether it’s on perishable foods, or monetary donations,” said Kimberly Thornton, Senior Director of the Center For Campus Life at Texas Tech.

Thornton said they hope to make this an annual thing as their food pantry’s mission is to help students who are experiencing food insecurity.

“We have a couple of options for you to participate in this competition in this contest, and give to such a good cause as well as an Amazon Wishlist,” Thornton said.

Tech will be placing blue bins around the Student Union Building on campus for anyone to go and put their donations in. The bins will have signs that say “Red Raider Food Pantry donate here.”

“We are so incredibly blessed that we have some groups, student organizations, as well as faculty and the Lubbock community [that] have come together and done so many food drives for us in the past and are continuing to do this,” Thornton said.

All donations gathered will constantly be passed out to students in need as Tech keeps track of the donations to beat Baylor.

“It’s really benefiting our students,” Thornton said. “And of course, we we want to win right here at Red Raider Nation [and] beat the Baylor Bears.”

Thornton also shared her predictions for the November 27 game against Baylor…

“Wreck ’em!”

People can donate in-person to the Red Raider Food Pantry bins located at the Student Union Building, via an Amazon Wishlist, or to a Monetary Fund that has been set up.