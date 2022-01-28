The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University announced today (Jan. 28) it will continue the test-optional policy started in 2020, making the submission of ACT or SAT scores optional as a part of the admissions process for prospective students.

The policy gives students the option to apply for admission without consideration of SAT or ACT scores. As part of their application, students will share their plans regarding the submission or consideration of SAT or ACT scores. Students selecting this option will have their application and supplemental information evaluated in a holistic manner.

Students are welcome, regardless of testing plan, to submit additional materials they feel best highlight their skills, talents and potential contributions to Texas Tech. These materials could include, but are not limited to, AP test scores, essays, letters of recommendation and resumés.

“Universities are increasingly evaluating their test policies, and we know scores don’t always reflect a student’s academic preparedness or potential,” said Jamie Hansard, vice president of enrollment management. “At Texas Tech, we strive to provide access and opportunity for students of all backgrounds and experiences, and we are happy to continue evaluating this process through 2025.”

The test-optional policy is open to any applicant who does not wish to share their scores. Students, regardless of test score submission, will be considered for applicable scholarships if their application is submitted by the appropriate deadline.

For more information, visit the Undergraduate Admissions website or call (806) 742-1480.

