Texas Tech cracking down on hazing, as new laws about to be implemented

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University, along with all other Texas universities, will be holding individuals more accountable for hazing. Senate Bill 38 will go into effect September 1st, and defines what exactly constitutes hazing, as well as what schools must do when it occurs.

“Hazing is something we take very, very seriously,” said Matt Gregory, Dean of Students for Texas Tech. “With these new provisions it will encourage students to do something, not to worry about their chapter, but what to do in a life or death situation.”

From September on, all organizations will have to report all disciplinary actions and convictions they’ve had for the past three years. The list will be published for parents and students to view, something Mark Warren, a father who lost his son to hazing, says he wish he had known about.

“No one tells you what kind of people they are,” said Warren. “I had no idea my son was with party animals, and that phone call I got, no parent should ever receive.”

Warren’s son, Clay Warren, died in 2002 coming back to Texas Tech campus after a fraternity sponsored event. Clay R. Warren Memorial Risk Management, was made in his honor, and will be the conference students listen to as they learn the new laws regarding hazing.