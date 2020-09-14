Texas Tech creates endowed scholarship funds in memory of George Floyd, Timothy Cole

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University created endowed scholarship funds in memory of George Floyd and Timothy Cole, according to an email from the university obtained by EverythingLubbock.com Monday.

The funds will make increased financial support available for Texas Tech students who are active in community service for minority-supporting organizations.

The funds are named after Floyd, a Black man who died while in custody of Minneapolis Police in May, and Cole, a Black Texas Tech student who died in prison after being wrongfully convicted of raping a fellow student.

Efforts to create the funds were led by TTU’s Black Student Association.

Read the full email from Texas Tech below:

This summer, Texas Tech students created two new endowed scholarship funds to provide additional support for students. These efforts, led by our Black Student Association, in partnership with engaged alumni, will make increased financial support available for incoming students and returning students who are active in community service in support of minority-serving organizations. In light of the call for racial equality and justice in our nation, we believe that access to higher education is a means to address both.

These scholarships, named in memory of Timothy Cole and George Floyd, are ways we can support students and strengthen our campus community. We also recognize the need to invest in the next generation of student leaders, especially those who embrace the strength in our diversity. Today, our fundraising efforts for these scholarships begin, and we ask you to show your support by visiting our online giving site.

Working together over recent years, we’ve made progress and, we are committed to doing much more. Last week, we held another town hall to update you on our diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. We will also be launching a new website to provide regular updates on the progress of these initiatives.

We will continue to support and foster these critical conversations across our campus. We stand together with Red Raiders worldwide to support the fight for equality and justice.