Texas Tech crime alert, police search for man who exposed himself to student

LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 5:10 p.m. Thursday, a Texas Tech University student filed a report with the Texas Tech Police Department and said a man exposed himself to her while in the Merket Alumni parking lot.

According to an email from Texas Tech, the suspect was described as a Black male in his late twenties, unshaven and wearing a red shirt.

Read the full release below:

Members of the Texas Tech University Community,

You are receiving this message as part of the University’s commitment to provide campus-area crime information in compliance with the federal Clery Act.

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Texas Tech Police Department took a report from a female student about a male exposing himself to her. The student was in the area of the Merket Alumni parking lot when a tan colored vehicle approached her and asked for directions. When she approached to give directions, he exposed his genitals to her and asked her to get in the vehicle. The student ran away from the area and the vehicle was last seen driving away from campus. The suspect was described as a black male in his late twenties, unshaven, wearing a red shirt.

Texas Tech Police are continuing to investigate and will continue to patrol campus. If you, or someone you know has experienced this same situation please contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931. If you know the location of this vehicle or have additional information about the alleged suspect, please contact the police department.

Thank you to those who speak up when situations like this occur; we have a safe campus and part of that is due to those who provide timely information. So, if you see something, say something. If you are ever the victim or witness of a crime, or have knowledge of a crime, suspicious activity, or information that could put the Tech Community in danger, immediately call Texas Tech Police.

Thanks for your partnership in helping keep Texas Tech a safe community.