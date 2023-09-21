LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University on Thursday sent out a crime alert of a report from a student being inappropriately touched at 10:30 a.m. near the Rawls College of Business bus stop, according to the Texas Tech Police Department.

Texas Tech PD said the perpetrator was described as male, approximately 5’7″ tall with a darker complexion and facial hair. He was wearing a backpack at the time of the incident.

The incident is being investigated by Title IX, according to Texas Tech PD.

If you have any information related to the above incident, you can contact the Texas Tech Police Department at (806)-742-3931 or the Title IX Office at (806)-834-1949.