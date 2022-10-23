LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University crowned its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday, October 22 during halftime of the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game.

James Brady, of Lubbock and Tomisin Alausa, of Plano were crowned Texas Tech’s Homecoming King and Queen as the one of final events for Texas Tech’s homecoming week.

According to a press release from Texas Tech and the Texas Tech Today website, Brady is an agricultural communications major, who represented fraternity Phi Delta Theta and Alausa is a journalism and public relations and strategic communication management major, who represented sorority Chi Omega.

Texas Tech’s student body voted for the winners after the homecoming court was announced at Rowdy Raider Rally on Friday, October 21.