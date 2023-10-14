LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University crowned the 2023 homecoming king and queen during the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State game at Jones AT&T stadium.

Preston Schmid of Lubbock was crowned homecoming king, and Kendall Toelle of Lubbock was crowned homecoming queen, according to the press release.

Scmid, a business management major, represented Phi Delta Theta.

“As a fourth-generation Red Raider, I am so honored and proud to represent Texas Tech as the Centennial Homecoming King,” Schmid said.

Toelle, a chemistry major, represented Chi Omega.

“Representing Texas Tech as the Centennial Homecoming Queen is the honor of a lifetime,” Toelle said. “Being from Lubbock, I have always looked up to Red Raiders as my role models and am grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to represent Texas Tech in this capacity.

Texas Tech in a press release said the student body voted for the winners after the homecoming court was announced on October 13 at Rowdy Raider Rally.