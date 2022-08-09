The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University will host its inaugural Day of Giving Aug. 16-17, 2022. This online, social media-driven philanthropic event is an opportunity for Red Raiders, fans and friends to fund featured projects across the university.

“For the first time ever, Red Raiders can participate in a day of giving dedicated to raising funds for projects that impact every part of campus and celebrate the effect those gifts have on students,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec.

The event, themed “Rally Together,” launches at 8 a.m., Aug. 16 and concludes at 4:03 p.m., Aug. 17. It is 32 hours and 3 minutes – or 1,923 minutes – signifying the year of Texas Tech’s founding.

The Day of Giving features 19 projects that will support students, scholarships and other initiatives in the 2022-23 academic year. All 13 of Texas Tech’s colleges and various other areas of the university, including Texas Tech Athletics, the Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA), the National Ranching Heritage Center and the Therapeutic Riding Center will participate.

“Day of Giving allows us to showcase some of the phenomenal work done on this campus,” said Byron Kennedy, vice president for university advancement. “Each project offers an opportunity for the Red Raider community to make an impact. We encourage our community to find a project that is meaningful to them, get involved, make a gift and share the message of the great work happening at Texas Tech.”

Texas Tech Day of Giving encourages alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university to invest in lives at Texas Tech. During the Day of Giving event, there will be opportunity for challenge and matching gifts.

This year’s featured projects for Day of Giving include the following:

Scholarships through the College of Architecture, College of Media & Communication, TTAA, School of Veterinary Medicine, and general university scholarships

Rawls Dress for Success

Engineering International Experience Program

Arts & Sciences Office of Student Success

Texas Tech Athletics – STRIVE program

Raider Red’s Food Pantry

Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center

TechTeach

Bayless Elementary Mentoring Program

Engineering International Experience Program (IEP) scholarships

Child Development Research Center’s Outdoor Learning Environment – OLE!

School of Law Student Success

Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library Texas Tech Athletics Archive

National Ranching Heritage Center’s Ranch Life Learning Center

Texas Tech Spirit Program

Creative activities in the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

Learn more by visiting the Day of Giving website. To see progress and participate, follow Texas Tech on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

If you are interested in making a matching or challenge gift, please contact Texas Tech’s Office of Advancement at ofc.advancement@ttu.edu. Gifts can be made now, and contributions made to any Texas Tech fund count toward the day’s goals.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)