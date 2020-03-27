Texas Tech donates thousands of protective items to help battle COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University. Even in a time of “social distancing,” the Texas Tech University community is coming together to help fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In response to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers, researchers across Texas Tech have donated thousands of items from their laboratories.

“As a Carnegie Very High Research Activity university, Texas Tech conducts extensive research across our campus,” said Joseph A. Heppert, vice president for research & innovation. “As the university began responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that our laboratory stocks of PPE could be better put to use in addressing the pressing needs of local health care professionals.”

With the vast majority of research endeavors across campus already on hold, Heppert reached out to faculty to request donations of any PPE, but especially disposable gloves and N-95 face masks.

The response was overwhelming.

This week, staff from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center picked up the collected PPE: more than 107,000 gloves, more than 2,000 masks, more than 2,500 gowns and two ultraviolet light sterilization units. The equipment is now being distributed in coordination with local health officials.

“We are proud of the Red Raider response to this urgent call for donations,” Heppert said. “It speaks volumes about how the university has responded to help ensure the well-being of first responders in our local community.”

