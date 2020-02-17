Texas Tech drops out of the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell out of The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball this week for the third time this season.

Texas Tech was previously ranked No. 24.

The Red Raiders are 16-9 overall and 7-5 in the Big 12 Conference.

Texas Tech’s next game is against Kansas State on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

The game will be played here in Lubbock at United Supermarkets Arena and will air on ESPN 2.

Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas San Diego State and Dayton round out the top five for Week 16.



You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.