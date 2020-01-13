Texas Tech drops to No. 23 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders slipped to the No. 23 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 11.

Texas Tech was previously ranked No. 22 before picking up two losses last week to No. 2 Baylor and No. 12 West Virginia.

The Red Raiders are 10-5 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Duke, Auburn and Butler round out the new top five for Week 11.

Texas Tech’s next opponent is Kansas State on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

The game will be played in Manhattan, Kansas.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.

