Texas Tech eases up on event guidelines for Greek life and other social groups

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University recently gave their social groups some relief on event guidelines and now allows them to host off-campus events without registering through the school.

“On-campus we still have our student organization guidelines for safety reasons, but off campus they no longer have to register those” said Director for Texas Tech Center for Campus Life, Kimberly Thorton.

This comes after the Texas statewide mask mandate was lifted on March 10, giving students more leeway for outside activity.

“We’ve gotten to do more things like sorority events, date parties, mixers and sisterhood events,” said Kappa Alpha Theta Junior, Paleigh Knight. “We just started to be able to go to chapter in-person like a week ago.”

Sororities and fraternities finally meeting in their lodges face to face, which is something this years freshman class didn’t get to experience until now.

“At the beginning it was super hard to get our members excited about coming to events or not having any events in general,” said Kappa Kappa Gamma President, Cassidy Lamb.

They had to get creative through Zoom games, drive-in movie nights and limited meet-and-greet events. The students said they are happy to see progress and hope to slowly move closer to getting back to a set routine.