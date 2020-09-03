Amid shake up with Lady Raiders, Judi Henry announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Athletics.

Dr. Judi Henry, Texas Tech’s longtime Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator, has announced her retirement after 40 years serving her alma mater in various capacities. Henry will remain in her current position through Dec. 1.

“There aren’t many people that are fortunate enough to be surrounded by great people over two careers and one university,” Henry said. “I’m proud to have three degrees from Texas Tech University and to be part of the history of Title IX and the opportunities it has provided for so many women. I cherish the relationships I have built with our staff and coaches to make a difference in the lives of our student-athletes. I will always think back fondly of those memories and will forever be a Red Raider.”

Henry is completing her 40th year at Texas Tech as she began her tenure in the Department of Student Affairs in 1980 before ultimately serving as Dean of Students and Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs. She joined the athletics department as a Senior Associate Athletics Director in 1997.

In those four decades of service, there has been one constant – relationships.

For Henry, building relationships was paramount throughout her career whether she was on campus or in athletics. Henry has worked closely with thousands of student-athletes, coaches and staff members over her highly respective career, leaving a lasting impact on all who worked beside her.

“Texas Tech is a better place today because of the impact Dr. Judi Henry has had on our coaches, staff and student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “There is no greater supporter of Texas Tech than Dr. Henry. While we will all miss her daily presence as part of our staff, we wish her nothing but the best as she enters retirement.”

Since joining the athletics department, Henry has overseen several areas revolving around the student-athlete experience, namely strength and conditioning, nutrition and most recently, the J.T. and Margaret Talkington Leadership Academy. Henry has served as the sport supervisor for Lady Raider Basketball throughout her tenure and has overseen the sports of volleyball, softball, soccer, track and field and baseball at various points.

Henry, who is also the Title IX coordinator for the athletics department, has been appointed to a number of university and Big 12 committees throughout her career, including the NCAA Division I Awards, Benefits, Expenses and Financial Aid Cabinet.

An educator at heart, Henry has worked as an adjunct instructor in the Department of Health, Exercise and Sport Sciences. She began her career as a teacher and coach at Smylie Wilson Junior High in Lubbock.

ADDITIONAL THOUGHTS ON DR. JUDI HENRY

“Over many years and in many roles, Judi Henry has made enormously impactful and lasting contributions to Texas Tech. She has served the university’s academic mission as dean of students and athletics as the senior woman administrator. I have much affection and great admiration for Judi. In all of her capacities, she has been a role model for students, staff and faculty.” – Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech University

“Judi Henry has been a mainstay in college athletics. Her vast knowledge and expertise has certainly benefitted the Big 12 Conference. The steady hand she brought to our governance process as the Texas Tech senior woman’s administrator will be missed.” – Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Big 12 Conference

“Simply put, Dr. Judi Henry is one of the finest, most respected administrators with whom I have ever worked. She is admired and beloved by so many of her colleagues at the Big 12 conference and national levels. Judi loves Texas Tech University. She has been an ambassador for Red Raider Nation for decades, and she will continue to do so. During her tenure, Judi’s priority has been to serve as an advocate for student-athletes and coaches above all else. At Big 12 meetings, Judi has always been the voice of balance and reason in the room. Along the way, she has mentored so many young professionals, and they have benefited from her wisdom. She is one of the warmest, most sincere individuals our profession has ever had. So many of Judi’s peers and friends have reached out with affection as she announces this move to the next chapter in her remarkable life. She will be sorely missed. Well done, my dear friend! Well done.“ – Dru Hancock, former Senior Associate Commissioner of the Big 12 Conference

“Dr. Henry has given her professional life to Texas Tech University and her contributions when she worked for the university and also as our Senior Woman Administrator are endless. Judi has been a mentor and a friend to so many that it is hard to imagine Texas Tech Athletics without her after almost 40 years of service. Judi is a true Red Raider and will most definitely be missed. Congratulations Dr. Henry and Wreck ‘Em!” – Tom Stone, Texas Tech head soccer coach

“Judi’s knowledge, professionalism, wisdom and leadership span not just decades at her beloved Texas Tech, but two great conferences – the Southwest and Big 12. Higher education and athletics have dually benefited. Her dedication, fairness and trustworthy, keen experienced decision-making are hallmarks of a steadfast student-centric administrator. It has been an honor and privilege to both witness and learn from her athletics administration expertise and integrity in approach. In a most sincere and humble message: Guns Up, Dr. Henry. Thank you and blessings to you as you retire after impactful, wonderful work done.” – Chris Plonsky, Chief of Staff and Executive Senior Associate A.D. at University of Texas

“Judi Henry is a true Red Raider – and that means she did more than her job. She reveled in living the life of an educator, in serving as a mentor, in supporting the community as a citizen, in being present as a friend. Judi served as an administrator at Texas Tech when there were few women in positions of power at the university. And every decision she made helped to pave the way for more women faculty, staff, administrators and athletes. Judi has made an indelible mark at Texas Tech in her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. She has profoundly shaped who I am as a Red Raider. I wish Judi continued joyful adventures as she embarks upon retirement.” – Aliza S. Wong, Ph.D., Associate Dean of Honors College, Texas Tech University

“Dr. Judi Henry is known for her extraordinary mentorship of so many here in the Texas Tech community. She will be greatly missed, but she will be remembered for her legacy of positive and empowering leadership. Dr. Henry has had a profound impact on countless individuals, including student-athletes, new professionals in higher education, and her colleagues, through her compassionate outlook and her strength of character.” – Cathy Duran, Vice Provost for Student Affairs, Texas Tech University

“Judi Henry’s ethical leadership will be missed by Texas Tech, the Big 12 and all of intercollegiate athletics. All who interacted with Judi appreciated her measured and thoughtful input. Judi is so well-respected and deserves a long and happy retirement.” – Ceal Barry, former Deputy A.D./SWA at University of Colorado