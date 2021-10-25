Texas Tech expands efforts to increase campus safety

LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech University released its annual security and fire safety report October 1, 2021. The university has expanded its efforts that go beyond what is required by law under the Clery Act.

Texas Tech expanded its reach by establishing a new role to oversee the operation and execution of Clery on campus, known as the Clery Compliance Director.

Chad Beights, Clery Compliance Director, said the creation of his position directly reflected the institution’s commitment to building a safer environment for its students.

“There’s been an increase in just query language recently. I’ve been here since 2020. My position was created brand-new, “Beights said, “because Texas Tech saw that there was a need for Clery, and there was a need to make sure that we’re doing it right.”

The Clery Act was passed by congress in 1990 after a college student was brutally murdered in her dorm room. The act requires colleges and universities to be transparent about incidents and crimes that have taken place on campus and offer support to victims of crimes.

Beights said Texas Tech wanted to do more than alert students to crime statistics but increase education about prevention and highlight services that can help.

“This is some information we’re aware of that’s taking place on campus,” Beights said, “and here’s how you can maintain your own safety, or here’s some areas of resources on campus that you can seek out if you need assistance.”

For the Full 2021 Texas Tech Annual Security and Fire Report, click here.