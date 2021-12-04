Texas Tech faculty members rank among top 2% of global researchers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University is home to many of the top researchers in the world, according to a Stanford University study.

“This study is a testament to the quality of our faculty, and the national recognition they so richly deserve for their research, scholarship and creative activity,” said Joseph Heppert, vice president for research and innovation in the Office of Research & Innovation. “Far beyond Texas Tech’s current catchphrase, ‘From here, it’s possible®,’ this study demonstrates that, concerning the quality and competitiveness of our faculty, the sky is truly the limit. I am proud of the accomplishments of all of my colleagues, and congratulate those named in this study.”

In 2020, Stanford published the results of a meta-analysis of the world’s nearly 7 million working scientists, identifying the top 2% of global researchers based on the frequency with which their published works were cited. In an effort to standardize citation information and promote a more nuanced use of citation metrics, Stanford created a publicly available database containing 100,000 of the most-cited authors across all scientific fields, with two separate datasets for career-long and single-year impact so as not to place early-career scientists at a disadvantage.

In October, global information and analytics leader Elsevier released an updated version of this list. Of the more than 100,000 scientists listed, 68 are current or former Texas Tech faculty.

“Our faculty members deserve all the credit,” said Ron Hendrick, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “They work tirelessly in their areas of study to discover, innovate and apply their science to the world.”

The Texas Tech-affiliated researchers featured in Elsevier’s updated list are:

College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

College of Arts & Sciences

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business

College of Education

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering

College of Human Sciences

College of Media & Communication

(Press release from Texas Tech University)