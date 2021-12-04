Texas Tech faculty members rank among top 2% of global researchers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:
Texas Tech University is home to many of the top researchers in the world, according to a Stanford University study.
“This study is a testament to the quality of our faculty, and the national recognition they so richly deserve for their research, scholarship and creative activity,” said Joseph Heppert, vice president for research and innovation in the Office of Research & Innovation. “Far beyond Texas Tech’s current catchphrase, ‘From here, it’s possible®,’ this study demonstrates that, concerning the quality and competitiveness of our faculty, the sky is truly the limit. I am proud of the accomplishments of all of my colleagues, and congratulate those named in this study.”
In 2020, Stanford published the results of a meta-analysis of the world’s nearly 7 million working scientists, identifying the top 2% of global researchers based on the frequency with which their published works were cited. In an effort to standardize citation information and promote a more nuanced use of citation metrics, Stanford created a publicly available database containing 100,000 of the most-cited authors across all scientific fields, with two separate datasets for career-long and single-year impact so as not to place early-career scientists at a disadvantage.
In October, global information and analytics leader Elsevier released an updated version of this list. Of the more than 100,000 scientists listed, 68 are current or former Texas Tech faculty.
“Our faculty members deserve all the credit,” said Ron Hendrick, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “They work tirelessly in their areas of study to discover, innovate and apply their science to the world.”
The Texas Tech-affiliated researchers featured in Elsevier’s updated list are:
College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
- John McGlone, Department of Animal & Food Sciences
- Mark Miller, Department of Animal & Food Sciences
- Gene Wilde (retired), Department of Natural Resources Management
- Vivien Allen (retired), Department of Plant and Soil Science
- Luis Herrera-Estrella, Department of Plant and Soil Science
- Son Phan Lam Tran, Department of Plant and Soil Science
- Michael Galyean, Department of Veterinary Sciences
- Robert Baker (deceased), Department of Biological Sciences
- Ronald Chesser (retired), Department of Biological Sciences
- Chris Rock, Department of Biological Sciences
- Kenneth Schmidt, Department of Biological Sciences
- Richard Bartsch, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
- David Birney (retired), Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
- P. Michael Conn (deceased), Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
- William Hase (deceased), Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
- Guigen Li, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
- Hans Lischka, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
- Yehia Mechref, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
- W. David Nes (retired), Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
- Paul Paré, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
- Wilse Robinson (deceased), Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
- Christopher Whitmore, Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures
- Todd Anderson, Department of Environmental Toxicology
- Juske Horita, Department of Geosciences
- David Leverington, Department of Geosciences
- Paul Sylvester, Department of Geosciences
- Anna Tacón, Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management
- Linda Allen, Department of Mathematics & Statistics
- William Conover, Department of Mathematics & Statistics
- W. Brent Lindquist, Department of Mathematics & Statistics
- Stefan Estreicher, Department of Physics & Astronomy
- Tom Maccarone, Department of Physics & Astronomy
- Roland Menzel (deceased), Department of Physics & Astronomy
- Benjamin Owen, Department of Physics & Astronomy
- Joseph Romano, Department of Physics & Astronomy
- Alan Sill, Department of Physics & Astronomy
- Zhixing Wang, Department of Physics & Astronomy
- Richard Wigmans, Department of Physics & Astronomy
- Yi-Yuan Tang, Department of Psychological Sciences
Jerry S. Rawls College of Business
- Fred Davis, Area of Information Systems and Quantitative Sciences
- Peter Westfall, Area of Information Systems and Quantitative Sciences
- William Gardner, Area of Management
- Ronald Mitchell, Area of Management
- Patricia Hawley, Department of Educational Psychology, Leadership & Counseling
- Todd Little, Department of Educational Psychology, Leadership & Counseling
Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
- James Sheng, Bob L. Herd Department of Petroleum Engineering
- Gerri G. Botte, Department of Chemical Engineering
- Chau-Chyun Chen, Department of Chemical Engineering
- Greg McKenna, Department of Chemical Engineering
- Danny Reible, Department of Chemical Engineering
- Sindee Simon, Department of Chemical Engineering
- Xinzhong Chen, Department of Civil, Environmental & Construction Engineering
- Lianfa Song, Department of Civil, Environmental & Construction Engineering
- Michael Gelfond, Department of Computer Science
- Victor Sheng, Department of Computer Science
- Hongxing Jiang, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Ravindra Joshi, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Changzhi Li, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Donald Lie, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Amir Hamed Mohsenian-Rad, Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Henryk Temkin, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Hong-Chao Zhang, Department of Industrial, Manufacturing & Systems Engineering
- Satya Atluri, Department of Mechanical Engineering
- Ming-Chien Chyu, Department of Mechanical Engineering
- Fazle Hussain, Department of Mechanical Engineering
- Michelle Pantoya, Department of Mechanical Engineering
College of Media & Communication
(Press release from Texas Tech University)