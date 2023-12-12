LUBBOCK, Texas — Werner Kuhr and P. Hemachandra Reddy were elected as part of the 2023 class of the National Academy of Investors, said Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Kuhr is the associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship at Texas Tech while Reddy is a professor and vice chair for research of basic and translational sciences internal medicine at Texas Tech University Health Science Center.

“I am very honored to be elected an NAI member and very grateful for the nomination by the folks here at Texas Tech,” Kuhr said.

Kuhr oversees the Innovation Hub at Research Park, the Institute and the Office of Research Commercialization at Texas Tech.

“Dr. Reddy is the second TTUHSC faculty member to receive the highest professional distinction awarded solely to inventors,” said TTUHSC Senior Vice President for Research and Innovation Lance McMahon. “NAI Fellows demonstrate a prolific spirit of innovation resulting in tangible impact on society.”

Reddy’s work promoted healthy aging and has produced technology to detect and slow the effect Alzheimer’s disease has on humans, Texas Tech said.

The 2023 National Academy of Investors class includes 162 academic investors from 35 states and 10 different countries.