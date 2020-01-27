Texas Tech falls out of the AP Top 25 basketball poll for second time this season

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second time this season, the Texas Tech Red Raiders fell out of The AP Top 25 Poll for men’s basketball this week.

The team was previously ranked No. 18 before picking up two losses last week to TCU and No. 13 Kentucky.

The Red Raiders are 12-7 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12 Conference.

Texas Tech’s next game is against No. 12 West Virginia on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

The game will be played here in Lubbock at United Supermarkets Arena.

Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State round out the top five for Week 13.



You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.