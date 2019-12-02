Texas Tech falls out of the AP Top 25 basketball poll

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas – After picking up two losses at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational last week, the Texas Tech Red Raiders fell out of The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball this week.

Texas Tech was previously ranked No. 12 before last week’s losses to Iowa and Creighton.

The Red Raiders are now 5-2 this season.

Louisville, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Virginia round out the top five.

Texas Tech’s next opponent is the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday.

The game will be played in Chicago at Winturst Area at 7:30 p.m.

It will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

