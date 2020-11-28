Texas Tech falls to 3-6 with 50-44 loss to No. 23 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws under pressure from Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi (96) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Texas Tech fell to 3-6 overall and 2-6 in conference play after losing 50-44 to No. 23 Oklahoma State Saturday.

OSU’s star running back Chuba Hubbard was out, but Dezmon Jackson filled in for him just fine, rushing for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

The Red Raiders got solid contributions of their own on the ground from SaRodorick Thompson and Xavier White. Thompson had 133 yards and two touchdowns and White broke a 70-yard score.

But it wasn’t enough. Oklahoma State broke open a 10-point lead in the third quarter on an onside kick return touchdown and a pick-six.

Alan Bowman started for TTU and threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Erik Ezukanma caught six passes for 174 yards.

Saturday, the Red Raiders finish their season at home against Kansas.