Texas Tech falls to Arizona, 28-14

TUCSON, AZ — Texas Tech was unable to get its offense going in Saturday’s 28-14 loss to Arizona.

The Red Raiders held 28 points below their season average despite facing an Arizona offense that entered the game ranked 126th in the nation in points allowed.

Texas Tech was still with six points when Austin McNamara pinned the Wildcats on their own one yard line with eleven minutes left, but the defense couldn’t come up with a stop.

Arizona ran the ball 13 straight times and capped a 99-yard drive with a Gary Brightwell one-yard touchdown run and the Wildcats went ahead 14 on the two-point conversion with 4:05 remaining in the game.

Matt Wells on Arizona's 99-yard touchdown drive to make it 28-14:



"Truth be told, they imposed their will on us. That's hard to take." — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 15, 2019

The loss is the first for new head coach Matt Wells.

Texas Tech forced its first turnover of the season when Doug Coleman picked off a Khalil Tate in the first quarter, but on the Red Raiders Alan Bowman returned the favor by throwing an interception in the end zone.

Bowman threw his second interception of the quarter on Texas Tech’s next possession. The defense would get it right back on a Jordyn Brooks fumble recover.

The Red Raiders would march down the field and score on a SaRodorick Thompson one-yard touchdown run to go ahead 7-0.

In the second quarter, Arizona tied it up on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tate to Stanley Berryhill.

Arizona would then take the lead on an 84-yard touchdown run by Tate. The Wildcats would miss the point after and lead 13-7.

Texas Tech’s Alan Bowman went to the locker room early in the third quarterback after being driven into the turf on a pass.

Matt Wells confirms it's a left shoulder injury for Alan Bowman. https://t.co/W0Mojkt6MN — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 15, 2019

He would return before the Red Raiders next offensive possession and led the team on a 7-play, 86 yard drive capped by a McLane Mannix 8-yard touchdown pass to give Texas Tech a 14-13 lead.

Bowman finished the night 30-for-44 with 307 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Arizona’s Gary Brightwell’s one-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter put the Wildcats back on top 20-14 with 14:57 left in the game.

The Texas Tech defense gave up more than 300 rushing yards in the loss.

Texas Tech (2-1) has a bye on Saturday. They return to play on September 28 when they face the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.