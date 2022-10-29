LUBBOCK, Texas — On a night full of interesting story lines, the Texas Tech football team was unable to overcome the Baylor Bears in a 45 to 17 loss. It was the first loss at home for Texas Tech this season.

It was also the first time as a college head coach that Joey Maguire would take on his former team from Waco. While the game would start off slow, a pair of Richard Reese touchdowns in the first half would send the Bears to the locker room up 17 to 3. Texas Tech’s only points come in the form of a field goal.

At half time, former Texas Tech Red Raider and current Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Ring of Honor. He becomes the eighth person to have his name engraved at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes added to the Texas Tech Ring of Honor (Nexstar/Jason Davis)

In the second half the red Raiders would roar back to life — getting back to within one touchdown. But in the the fourth quarter, the Baylor defense held strong. With just more than 4:00 minutes left in the game, Baylor sealed the deal with a pick six — the fifth interception against Tech on the night.

Then, Baylor would smash it into the end zone one more time with less than a minute left in the game.

The Red Raiders will hit the road next Saturday for an 11:00 a.m. kick off against TCU in Fort Worth .