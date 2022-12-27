LUBBOCK, Texas – Mass cancellations from Southwest Airlines has left many families stranded across the nation among those stranded were some very loyal Texas Tech fans.

“We got ready for our flight, we’re ready to board on and the person at the front desk was like, ‘your flights have been canceled,’ said Carter Dixon, a Texas Tech student.

Dixon and his family went to New York City for the holidays but got a little more than he bargained for when their flight got canceled, leaving them stranded at the LaGuardia airport for three days.

“I was just like, ‘Okay, this is not good. We’re going to be trapped in New York. Who knows how long?’ said Dixon. “I bought these tickets to the Texas Tech bowl game against Ole Miss and I was like, ‘Okay, we’re probably gonna miss that too.’

But with a little determination, Dixon and his family were able to find a bus to Houston.

“It was like a last minute resort, it was a 24 to 25 hour bus ride home. And we’re like, ‘Okay, that’ll get us there in time and we can still do some stuff that won’t get canceled.’ So we had an hour to pack up everything and we were like, ‘Okay, let’s go home,’ said Dixon.

Dixon and his family hope the bus will get to Houston in time to see the Red Raiders in action.