Texas Tech fans camp out days before basketball game vs. Kentucky

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech students pitched their tents Thursday afternoon outside the United Supermarkets Arena beginning at 2 p.m. The students said they already have a guaranteed spot inside the arena, but want to be the first inside.

Dylan Winn is the president of the campsite, calling it ‘Raiderville.’

“It’s fun. It’s really fun so far,” Winn said.

Winn said this isn’t his first camp out, which is why he was elected.

“It takes a lot of motivation, a lot of gut a lot of spirit….sleeping in cold weather is no joke,” Winn said.

Several students slept in their tents overnight, including Mia Gibaszek, who said it was her first time camping out.

“I never thought I would be camping out two nights in advance for a basketball game in freezing cold weather, but I can’t say I’m all that disappointed,” Gibaszek said.

Gibaszek said she appreciates the local businesses who stopped by to give them food.

“Lubbock natives have taken really good care of us. There’s always someone coming up with food or snacks for us, even if we didn’t know them,” Gibaszek said.

Curtis Jordan, former NFL player and owner of Teddy Jacks stopped by Raiderville to deliver pizzas to students.

“This is cool! They never did that back when I was playing football, I can tell you that. This is so cool. And I’m sure by tomorrow this place will be a massive city,” Jordan said.

Arif Ljuso, president of the student organization Raider Riot, said they hope to get more students to come out and support Texas Tech Athletics.

“It’s school spirit, you know? It’s just the love of the game, the love of the sport and then the love of the community that we’ve created with each other,” Ljuso said.

More than 2,000 students received a guaranteed spot inside the game. To have qualified for admission, students had to attend five specified home games. Students will be allowed into the United Supermarkets Arena at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.