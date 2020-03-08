Texas Tech fans flock to final home game of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thousands of people headed to the final home game of the Texas Tech men’s basketball season on Saturday.

A long line of students wrapped around the USA, and ushering in the crowd was senior Elijah Miller.

“I’ve basically been sitting in basically the same spot for the past four years,” Miller said.

This isn’t Miller’s first game, but it is his last.

“It’s really bittersweet. I’ve probably cried–at least teared up four times,” Miller said.

He fell in love with the game in high school, and has remained a loyal fan since.

“I was a manager back in high school and I always wanted to be involved in basketball so I got really involved so I got really into it,” Miller said. “I got really into it in my college years so creating the student section has basically gotten me more involved in the team and the students itself.”

Texas Tech reserved 4,300 seats for students, giving out 3,000 fast passes.

Jaycie Fortune and Channing Seiwert are among the 3,000 students. They said they are sad the last home game of the season is upon them, but love the energy.

“It’s so much fun! And the harder the game is gonna be, the more exciting it is,” Seiwert said.