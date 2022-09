LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech football fans were voted the best fanbase in a poll taken by FOX College Sports on Wednesday.

In social media post, FOX called Texas Tech fans “THE BEST FANBASE IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL.” Tech secured the win by 82,000 votes against the University of Oklahoma in the contest.

This win came a few days before the Red Raiders took on Murray State in the first home game of 2022 Football season.

The game is scheduled to take place at Jones AT&T Stadium at 7:00 PM for kickoff.