Texas Tech features ‘Christmas Star’ in virtual Astronight

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from Lubbock County:

The Lubbock County Courthouse will be closed on December 23, 24 and 25, 2020 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, December 28, 2020.

The Courthouse offices will close at Noon on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and remain closed for New Year's Day on Friday, January 1, 2021. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.