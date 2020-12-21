Texas Tech features ‘Christmas Star’ in virtual Astronight

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University’s Department of Physics & Astronomy will host Astronight Monday evening (Dec. 21), highlighting the “Christmas star” conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Starting at 6:15 p.m., the event will include a talk, “The Science of Conjunctions, the Christmas Star and the Star of Bethlehem,” as well as a stellarium tour, science demonstrations and telescope viewing in different Zoom rooms. A full schedule with Zoom links is available here.

EVENT:

  • 6:15 p.m. Telescope viewing hosted by Vallia Antoniou and Maurice Clark
  • 6:15 p.m. Science demonstrations by Andrew Whitbeck
  • 7 p.m. “The Science of Conjunctions, the Christmas Star and the Star of Bethlehem,” a talk by Tom Maccarone
  • 7 p.m. Stellarium tour by Richard Camuccio, repeats every 15 minutes
  • 7 p.m. Sunset in a glass demonstration by graduate student Arvind Balasubramanian
  • 7:30 p.m. Science demonstrations by Texas Tech students

