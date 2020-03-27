Texas Tech: Female student reports professor for sexual assault

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University sent out a crime alert just after 8:00 p.m. Thursday for a case of sexual assault by a professor against a student.

According to the alert, the female student met with the professor alone inside a lab for academic purposes. The student said that during the meeting, the professor inappropriately touched her.

The professor was identified and steps were taken to prohibit his access to students and campus facilities, according to the alert.

The alert said Texas Tech is in the process of shutting down campus due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

Read the full alert by Texas Tech below:

